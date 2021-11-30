Trey Songz under investigation after new allegations of sexual misconduct

Trey Songz is under investigation over an alleged sexual assault. Authorities in Las Vegas are probing a claim made on Sunday, Nov. 28 about an alleged incident at the Cosmopolitan hotel, and the “Slow Motion” singer — whose real name is Tremaine Neverson — is “co-operating” with the investigation.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told People magazine they had received “a report of a sexual assault incident alleged to have occurred at a hotel in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.”

The representative added: “Neverson is co-operating with the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made.”

According to TMZ, Trey was in Las Vegas to celebrate his 37th birthday at Drai’s Nightclub on the night of Saturday, Nov. 27, and sources at the hotel told the outlet the star and his entourage brought a group of women back there from the club.

Last year, the “Circles” singer was accused of sexual misconduct by a woman named Aliza, who alleged he took away her phone and purse and wouldn’t let her leave a hotel room.

She said: “I kept asking, like, ‘When can I leave, what time is it?’ And he just, like, wouldn’t answer, he would just f—— ignore me. And I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And then he was like, ‘You can leave when I go to my flight,’ and I was like, ”Kay, when’s that?’ Wouldn’t tell me.”

And the woman also claimed that, during the otherwise consensual encounter, Trey urinated on her without consent and she “didn’t know what was happening, he just did it.”

The “I Know A Love” hitmaker later denied the allegations, branding accusations in the wake of the #MeToo movement “convenient” for someone who seeks “to destroy someone’s life.”

He tweeted: “I usually stay quiet on this, but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life.”