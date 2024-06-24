WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson has been on a historic scoring and rebounding tear for the Las Vegas Aces in 2024.

Many sports pundits believe Wilson is playing better than she did during her successful championship runs over the past two years, so she’s spellbinding her contemporaries and adversaries. This is why there is palpable consternation among her vast fanbase about why Nike has taken so long to roll out her signature shoe.

A’ja Wilson has just unveiled her signature Nike logo for her one million Instagram followers and her quarter-million fans on X. The design merges the letter “A” with a star, capturing Wilson’s immense star power and her reputation as a “diamond in the rough,” according to Nike.

The logo symbolizes Wilson’s unbeatable combination of supreme talent and determination. Wilson’s new logo will prominently feature on her upcoming sneaker, the Nike A’One, which is scheduled to release next year.

“A’ja Wilson’s star-shaped signature logo is inspired by her distinctive style, incredible performance and unapologetic realness,” Nike said in a statement obtained by the Las Vegas Journal. “Coincidentally, she always drew a star in the ‘A’ of her signature, which is accentuated in her logo in an energetic and playful way. The base shape of the logo incorporates strong, bold lines, symbolizing the strength and support she brings to her team.”

Wilson is the front-runner to capture her third regular-season MVP title. She is aiming for a third consecutive championship with the Aces, which would be the first time since Cynthia Cooper and Sheryl Swoopes won four in a row from 1997-2000.

She is averaging a league-best 27.8 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. She has scored at least 20 points in a league-record 19 straight games.