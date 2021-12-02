Mary J. Blige discusses new music and staying fly at 50 (video)

Mary J. Blige returned to the small screen last week as the crime drama “Power Book II: Ghost” continues. The singer and actress stopped by “The Tamron Hall Show” this week and discussed finally having control of her life at 50, bouncing back from divorce, and most recently sharing photos this year of her finely toned body which she had covered for years.

“I was in a shadow and closed off and not enjoying the fruits of my labor but I train and these are the fruits of my labor. That was all muscle tone, I do this and have been for a while. I work out three days out of a week and I’ve been doing it since I was 26. And I never gave up even when I was going through all that hell I didn’t stop. It made me work out even more,” Blige said of her healthy physique.

Mary J. Blige also revealed that she has new music on the way, but don’t expect any brokenhearted love songs that catapulted her to stardom because she’s in a much happier place.

“Man, I’m sure. I’m not cocky. I’m not arrogant, but I earned the right to say some things. I earned the right to say, ‘I feel amazing.’ When I wake up with no hair and makeup, I’m accepting that chick that goes to the bathroom and I like her. I hang out with myself a lot. I’m my own best friend. Wait ’til you hear it, it’s gonna blow everybody’s mind and it’s because it’s something I had to do, and something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life.

“To build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things that I used to hate. I can accept it all,” the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul said.

Blige will also release two new singles on Dec. 3, 2021, called “Good Morning Gorgeous” and “Amazing.” Check out her interview with Tamron below.