NBA players react to biggest blowout in league history

The Oklahoma City Thunder were on the wrong side of NBA history on Dec. 2, 2021.

The rebuilding team, known more for having multiple future draft picks than actual players currently on the roster, lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 152-79. The 73-point difference accounts for the largest loss in NBA history.

“73 points?!?! That’s a fine,” Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green tweeted.

Lu Dort led Oklahoma City scorers with 15 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 27.

The best players on both teams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the Thunder and Ja Morant for the Grizzlies, were both out due to injuries.

“D— I can’t wait to get back out there,” Morant tweeted after the game. “great team win tho gang.”

More players reacted on social media.

“D—,” Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young retweeted in all caps, reacting to the final score.

“73?!” New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart tweeted.

Reigning West Conference Rookie of the Month Josh Giddey has missed two games with the Thunder due to having the flu, while Gilgeous-Alexander is out under the league’s concussion protocol. The Thunder head to Detroit to face the Pistons on Dec. 6, while the Grizzlies face the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 4.