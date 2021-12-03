Vernon Davis opines on former teammate Colin Kaepernick and Black men’s mental health

Vernon Davis could not believe it.

A season after he was traded from his long-time San Francisco 49ers to the Denver Broncos, his former teammate Colin Kaepernick went from starting quarterback to modern day civil rights icon when he refused to stand for the national anthem in the 2016 season. Throughout the season, Kaepernick publicly spoke out against the many social injustices he witnessed throughout America. An NFL team hasn’t signed him in five seasons since he’s publicly spoken out about the issues.

“It caught me by surprise,” Davis told rolling out. “I didn’t really expect anything like that to happen. But I know everyone has the the freedom and liberty to do and express themselves the way they want to fully express themselves. I applaud him for being able to go outside the box and do something that he believes in. I think it’s always great when a man stands up for something they believe in.”

Since being blackballed from the league, Kaepernick released an exclusive shoe under Nike, founded a publishing company and recently released his Netflix series “Colin in Black and White,” co-created by Ava Duvernay.

