Jenifer Lewis airs new documentary investigating Kendrick Johnson’s death

The documentary Finding Kendrick Johnson will premiere on Starz on Dec. 27 and the cable network has unveiled the trailer to the feature. Finding Kendrick Johnson is the product of a 4-year undercover investigation into the facts of this case revolving around the Jan. 11, 2013 death of the Black 17-year-old who was found dead in his high school gymnasium rolled up in a gym mat. The state of Georgia ruled his death as an accident, having died from positional asphyxia.

When the family hired their own forensic pathologist, not only did he find Johnson’s organs missing from his body during the autopsy, but he determined the cause of death to be from non-accidental blunt force trauma. The film seeks to disclose the cover-up and discover how the child really died.

The project is told through the eyes of Johnson’s family and close friends and is narrated and executive produced by “Black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis. The film is directed by Stranger Fruit director Jason Pollock. Stranger Fruit shed light on the death of Michael Brown, another Black man who was killed in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014.

“This is the most important film I’ve ever worked on. Please watch this documentary “Finding Kendrick Johnson” on Prime Video. Please help me help this family get justice. Someone murdered their son and stole his organs. I am so proud to be the narrator and executive producer, After four years undercover, our movie is finally released! @jasonpollocktv has made history for the Johnson family. We may not know who killed KJ, but we do know the death of this young baby was clearly no accident. We must get this family justice. Everyone in America needs to see this movie and help us fight for KJ,” Lewis posted on Instagram.

Check out the trailer to Finding Kendrick Johnson below.