Infiniti adds the new 2022 QX55 to their crossover lineup
The 2022 QX55 is the newest luxury crossover SUV in the Infiniti lineup. Adding to their already impressive fleet, Infiniti offers
three new model trims — LUXE, ESSENTIAL and SENSORY — all equipped with a 268-horsepower VC-Turbo engine, intelligent All-Wheel Drive, 20-inch wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility, and class-leading cargo capacity.
Of the three trims, rolling out test-drove Infiniti’s top-tier Sensory model. The QX55 has the look and feel of a luxury vehicle. From the contemporary exterior to the luxurious leather seating and wood trim interior, drivers will be captivated by the all-new 2022 Infiniti QX55 Sensory AWD. The Sensory also offers tri-zone automatic climate control, a motion-activated liftgate, and stunning interior ambient lighting. The best part about driving the QX55 is it is a good-looking SUV from its contour lines to the impressive LED lights.
The QX55 is best suited for single professionals. There is ample space for both the driver and front-seat passenger but it’s a little tight for backseat riders. Cargo space and the one-touch liftgate feature make loading and unloading easy for on-the-go customers.
The 2022 Infiniti QX55 Sensory spares little when it comes to style. Pricing starts at $57,050 MSRP.