‘This Is How You Vagina’ by Nicole E. Williams, MD

By Rolling Out | Dec 6, 2021

In This is How You Vagina, Dr. Nicole Williams presents readers with a much-needed education on the history, science, and attitudes of the most fascinating and misunderstood part of the female anatomy: the vagina. She covers valuable information about sexual function, childbirth, and physiology and provides answers to her patients’ (and probably your) most asked questions. She matter-of-factly dispels the most common myths and misinformation concerning female genitalia, including–
– No, your vagina doesn’t need steaming
– Those panty liners are unnecessary–your vagina needs to breathe
– It’s actually perfectly normal for your vagina to have an odor–consider it your personal brand

