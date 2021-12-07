Floyd Mayweather rips Canelo Alvarez, claiming 2013 victory was ‘easy’ (video)

15-time boxing world champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather has never been accused of being modest and chances are, he never will.

Subsequent to the world middleweight championship bout where his protégé, Gervonta Davis, beat a game Isaac Cruz by majority decision, the self-proclaimed “Best Ever” didn’t disappoint with his brash comments regarding a former foe in Canelo Alvarez.

Alvarez is believed by many pundits to be the best in the world at this juncture of his career, especially after systematically disposing of Caleb Plant in November 2021. After the bout, Alvarez was rightly recognized as the undisputed middleweight champ. Unsurprisingly, Alvarez was mentioned and “praised” according to Mayweather during the conference and given too much credit for his skillset in Mayweather’s opinion. As a result, Money May promptly broke down how he dispatched the Mexican warrior eight years ago during their heavily publicized light-middleweight clash.

“I’m going to tell you all the truth about Canelo. That motherf—r easy, man. Cakewalk. Easy,” he boasted during the presser. “Y’all sitting up here praising this dude. This dude was nothing. I was almost 40-years-old when I cooked this dude. Easy.”

Mayweather: I’m gonna tell you the truth about Canelo…#DavisCruz pic.twitter.com/etpjyL2CyJ — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 6, 2021

Mayweather pointed to Alvarez’s tendency to move up and down in weight classes in an effort to claim more titles, while also suggesting he is ducking two-time WBC super middleweight champ David Benavidez.

“This guy can pick and choose who he wants to fight,” Mayweather said. “So, if he’s going up to quote, unquote cruiserweight, I mean, if that’s the case, Benavidez is gonna go up and beat that same guy.

“He could beat that same guy at 168. So, he’s not doing nothing. … When I was in a position, I can pick and choose who I want to, because I earned that right. But do I like this fight? Uh-uh. Absolutely not. We wanna see Benavidez. Let’s make it happen.”