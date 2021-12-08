Eve explains why a doctor told her she’ll never be pregnant

Eve is expecting her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper, and she is opening up about her fertility journey and why a doctor once told her she’ll never be pregnant.

The legendary rapper and actor stopped by the “Tamron Hall Show” on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, and shared that severe fibroids were hindering her from becoming pregnant.

“What it was, was that … Something said to me something’s not right, like in my body,” Eve told Tamron Hall about the events leading up to her and her husband trying to get pregnant.

She continued, “I wind up going to a specialist who was like, ‘I don’t care you could do 20 rounds, you could have all the sex you want, you’re never going to get pregnant because you have so many fibroids that your uterus actually thinks it’s already pregnant.'”

Studies have shown that Black women suffer from fibroids two to three times more often than their White counterparts.

The “Queens” star explained that she experienced horrible menstrual cycles, which she initially thought were normal until the same specialist told her that they aren’t supposed to be painful. This revelation led to her getting a myomectomy which is a surgical procedure to remove uterine fibroids.

“My first period after that, I actually cried because that was the first time in my life that I didn’t have pain,” Eve added.

Toward the end of the conversation, Hall asked the Ruff Ryders’ first lady what she thinks DMX would say if he were here to see that she’s expecting her first child.

“That just gave me chills,” Eve admitted. “The first thing he would probably do is probably pray over my belly. He would take my hands, or he would hold my belly, and he would pray for me.”

She added that the late rapper was one of the most supportive and loving people and, although losing him was extremely hard, she believes that he’s in a “place of peace.”