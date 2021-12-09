Sports agent Rich Paul inks deal to drop his own sneaker and apparel line

Sports agent Rich Paul represents a number of talented pro athletes through his Klutch Sports Group and is accustomed to setting up deals for his A-list clients, who include Anthony Davis, Trae Young, Lonzo Ball, OG Anunoby, Draymond Green and LeBron James, but now he has inked a deal for himself.

The highly respected sports agent recently called an audible and set up a play to land his own signature sneaker and apparel deal with New Balance. The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 is set to drop on Dec. 10 via newbalance.com and KlutchShop.com for $140 with the accompanying apparel. Paul’s sneaker will contain a new colorway of the brand’s popular 550 series.

“Growing up, we always had an affinity for fashion but had very limited resources to express ourselves, and few examples of what success could look like off the court. When New Balance approached me about a collaboration, more than anything, I wanted to create something to inspire and empower young people coming up behind us — for boys and girls with creativity, passion and fearless determination to stay true to themselves,” Paul posted on Instagram.

Continue reading on the next page.