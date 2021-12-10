‘National Champions’ actor Alex Ludwig discusses collegiate exploitation

Alexander Ludwig (Hunger Games) stars as Emmett in the pulse-pumping film National Champions. After he and a teammate lead their team to their first national championship, they boycott the game on the eve of the title contest. Their gripe is this: If the billion-dollar NCAA doesn’t pay them, they won’t play in the game.

Ludwig explains to rolling out the excitement of starring in a film that explains culturally relevant topics such as the concept of compensation in collegiate athletics.