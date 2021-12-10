NBA YoungBoy embracing a new look after release

NBA YoungBoy says he feels comfortable in his new look.

After being released on bond and living in Utah on house arrest, YoungBoy filmed the music video for his latest track “Black Ball,” in which he sports a gothic look, complete with dark lips, dark eyes, and the words “Rock” and “Peace” scripted across his cheeks.

A similar look can be seen in the cover snap for his song “safe then sorry (Interlude),” that dropped on YouTube two weeks ago.

Speaking with DJ Akademiks and fans on Clubhouse, he explained the reason behind his new look.

“I like doing my face. I like painting my face or putting makeup on,” said YoungBoy. “I like to look in the mirror and see everything black, my eyes and s—.”

“That’s some s— from MAC,” he said. “I made my engineer go buy it. It give me like the goth feeling, like a rockstar or some s—.”

YB is also seen throughout the video spending time with friends and family, including his girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle, and their baby.

The music video debuting his new look was released on YouTube on Dec. 7 and has racked up 3.7 million views from his cult-like following. The comment section of the visual is flooded with “welcome back” messages and nods of approval on the release.

“The king is back,” one fan wrote.

While another commented, “NBA dropping flawless hits ‼️”

Some longtime fans even noted his growth and development over his more recent tracks.

“This is a new era for YoungBoy … so much reflection in the last 3 songs … YoungBoy continues to develop as an artist literally every year, unlike most other artists,” wrote one fan.

“I See Top Maturing & Becoming a Way Better Man Then He Was Before Brudda Went To Prison, He’s Learning & Growing & Staying Off The Radar & Out Of Trouble, Go Top Go,” said another fan.