Kimora Lee Simmons and daughters Ming and Aoki relaunch Baby Phat

Fashion model and business woman Kimora Lee Simmons is returning to the past and is relaunching Baby Phat. Simmons developed a holiday collection that will be sold at 50 Macy’s stores across the country and online beginning Dec. 15.

The collection will include classic, heritage pieces available in both misses and plus sizes. Styles include denim, dresses, separates, tracksuits, activewear and outdoor garments. There are also throwback Ts and oversize hoodies with the brand’s cat silhouette logo. Making it a family affair, Kimora Lee Simmons also brought her daughters Ming Lee Simons and Aoki Lee Simmons along for the relaunch to help promote and run the business.

“This holiday capsule is a full-circle moment for me as an entrepreneur and creative director. Macy’s has been a key partner of mine almost from the beginning and has witnessed Baby Phat’s journey. The coolest thing about our company’s evolution is that it’s become really authentically multigenerational. Not only in its leadership now that Ming and Aoki are adult women who have joined me in running the brand — but our fan base is now multigenerational, too, with a whole new band of girls chasing and reimagining the early ’00s look,” Simmons told Women’s Wear Daily.

Simmons also revealed that Ming, 21, and Aoki, 19, provided input into the line and called it “a celebration of the Y2K comeback, driven by the Gen Z group.” The revamped line will highlight pieces that were popular twenty years ago with a few updated fashion twists and designs.

“They love styles which are the generation before them, which they didn’t necessarily wear and are wearing it now. That’s where the Y2K comes in, and I am an expert at Y2K,” Simmons stated to WWD about working with her kids.

Check out a few pieces from the new Baby Phat collection below.