Jodeci planning huge 2022 reunion with New Edition and Charlie Wilson

The Bad Boys of R&B, Jodeci, are reuniting and planning a huge comeback next year. The award-winning singing quartet consisting of K-Ci, JoJo, DeVanté Swing, and Mr. Dalvin signed a new management deal with P Music Group. The company has a roster of talented musicians, including Gap Band alum Charlie Wilson and “My, My, My” crooner, Johnny Gill. K-Ci signed a solo deal with P Music Group in 2019 and is currently at work on a new solo album. On Instagram, he spoke about his upcoming return and reuniting with his crew.

“I’m excited for Jodeci to join P Music Group with Michael managing us. We’ve come a long way. It’s a blessing to be back together and give our fans what they’ve been asking for,” he posted on IG.

Michael Paran, the founder and CEO of P Music Group, spoke with Billboard about how he helped get the fellas back together.

“During the pandemic, the guys started reaching out to each other and began talking about reuniting. They’re ready to build something new, done the right way without continuing the missteps of the past. I want to be long-term with them and help them show the world that they’re back to begin a whole new era,” Paran further explained to the music business trade publication.

Jodeci will also be hitting the road next year along with Charlie Wilson and New Edition on The Culture Tour. News of the legendary show is spreading fast across social media with one Twitter user saying, “Are you kidding me? @NewEdition and #Jodeci on the same tour? Let’s go!”

