Chaka Khan, Bobby Brown, Keyshia Cole and more celebrate 50 years of WBLS

New York City radio station WBLS continued to celebrate its 50th anniversary with DJ Cassidy and DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live, an event featuring legendary R&B and hip-hop artists at Newark’s Prudential Center. While Charlie Wilson, Chaka Khan, Bobby Brown, SWV, Keyshia Cole and Jaheim were advertised performers, it was the surprise performances that excited the crowd of more than 15,000 fans the most.

Singer and actor Tyrese performed his late 1990s hit “Sweet Lady” before telling the crowd he could only perform one song. Bobby Brown performed his hits “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Every Little Step,” “Rock Wit’cha” and “Roni” before bringing out fellow New Edition members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe, collectively known as Bell Biv DeVoe, or BBD, who performed their biggest hit “Poison.” The energetic trio stayed on stage and served as background singers and dancers as Brown performed the Teddy Riley-produced classic “My Prerogative.”

The concert was headlined by two 71-year-olds, Wilson and Khan. Khan was joined onstage by hip-hop legend Melle Mel and performed her Grammy Award-winning song “I Feel For You.” She then performed “Through the Fire,” “Sweet Thing,” “I’m Every Woman” and “Ain’t Nobody.”

Wilson, joined on stage by three background singers and four female dancers, performed several hits by the group that he led, The Gap Band, including “Outstanding,” “You Dropped A Bomb On Me” and “Yearning For Your Love.” He also performed his solo hit “Charlie, Last Name Wilson.”

Keyshia Cole and Jaheim, who toured earlier this year, performed their duet “I’ve Changed.” Before Cole stepped on stage, Jaheim, a New Jersey native, performed “Just in Case,” “Ain’t Leavin Without You” and “Put That Woman First.” Cole performed the Kanye West-produced “I’ve Changed My Mind,” “Sad and Lonely” and “Love.”

R&B trio SWV, who hit the road earlier this year on the Queens of R&B tour, performed “I’m So Into You,” “You’re The One,” “Rain,” “Anything,” “Right Here” and “Weak.”

Gospel legend and WBLS radio personality Bishop Hezekiah Walker, founder of Love Fellowship Tabernacle church, took the stage with a choir and background singers to close out the night performing “Every Praise.”

WBLS DJs Red Alert and Chuck Chillout played music onstage before DJ Cassidy took over. Other performers included Anthony Hamilton, October London, Roxanne Shanté, Nice and Smooth, Full Force, Shannon, Mels’sa Morgan and Fonda Rae.