Michael Strahan becomes 1st news reporter to visit space

Michael Strahan has become the first news anchor to take a trip into space.

The “Good Morning America” host took a trip on Jeff Bezos’ latest Blue Origin flight, along with Laura Shepard Churchley — the eldest daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American to fly into space — and four other passengers.

Everyone was aboard the New Shepard at 10:01 am ET on Saturday, Dec. 11 for lift-off in Van Horn, Texas, near the Amazon boss’ ranch.

Investors Dylan Taylor, Evan Dick, and Lane Bess, as well as the latter’s grownup offspring, Cameron Bess, went up with Strahan.

The duration of the ride was 10 minutes in total and upon completing the mission, Strahan admitted on the ground: “It’s unreal … I want to go back!”

The former American footballer recently insisted he wasn’t nervous about going into space.

He said: “I’m excited. I am more nervous talking about football today than I am about going to outer space … It feels right. I feel good, I feel comfortable, I feel safe … I’m looking forward to it.”

“It’s going to be epic, that’s how I describe it … Something you think about as a kid, but now it’s going to happen … It’s mind-blowing, to be honest with you.”

Strahan was put at ease by the Blue Origin team — and admitted he’d be more reluctant to go skydiving or bungee jumping than to fly to space.

