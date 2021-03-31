Michael Strahan reveals stunning makeover (photo)

After decades of asking himself should he or shouldn’t he, he finally did it.

Michael Strahan has had the distinctive gap in his teeth closed.

The “Good Morning America” co-host admitted his fans and loved ones had advised him not to alter the distinctive feature but he was keen to make the change for himself and has had a temporary removable dental piece fitted.

Speaking in a video documenting the process, he said: “I go home they say, don’t do it, if I post something, it’ll be like don’t do it, if I talk to my friends, they say, don’t do it, my business partner, he’ll say don’t do it.

“But I gotta do what I wanna do for myself.”

Later in the video, the former NFL player showed off the results and was delighted.

He exclaimed: “I love it! Holy f—!”

Michael captioned the video: “I did it. @smiledesignmanhattan #GoodbyeGap.”

The 49-year-old star has previously spoken about how “proud” he is of his “signature” smile.

Sharing his support for “This Is Us” actor Lonnie Chavis after the 13-year-old star posted a video response to those who had mocked the gap in his teeth, Strahan wrote on Instagram: “@lonniechavis you are an inspiration my man! You make me proud to rock my gap and your message is exactly on point.

“Embrace your uniqueness and live your life with happiness! What people criticized me for earlier they now embrace as a signature.

“No one is perfect and who really wants to be. Life is much better when you can relax and be who the good Lord made you!”

And in 2012, he admitted he had come close to having the gap closed because of the “pressure to be perfect” but ultimately changed his mind.

He said: “I was at the dentist having him do mock-ups. I thought about it, man…I was in my twenties.

“I was playing with the Giants. There’s so much pressure to be perfect. You can fix anything now. For me, I made the conscious effort to say, ‘This is who I am.’ I’m not perfect. I don’t want to be perfect. At this point, I don’t think my kids would recognize me without it.”