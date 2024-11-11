Michael Strahan slammed for not putting hand on heart during national anthem

NFL legend and “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan is being excoriated on social media by conservatives for not putting his hand over his heart for the national anthem.

Strahan, who is also a NFL Hall of Fame inductee also co-hosts the NFL’s pre-show, “NFL on Fox,” was part of the team covering a special Veterans Day broadcast from the San Diego Naval Base.

When cameras panned to the Fox crew, each NFL analyst had their hand over their heart, sans Strahan, who stood with his hands clasped in front of him.

Some NFL fans took great umbrage that Strahan would “disrespect” the flag on the eve of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Some veterans flame Michael Strahan

Many other fans defend Michael Strahan

To be sure, Strahan grew up a “military brat” as he grew up with his father serving in the U.S. Army for 23 years, many of them in Germany.



Strahan, therefore, had plenty of supporters who stated that the former New York Giants sack specialist did nothing wrong. They also illuminated the blatant hypocrisy of many Strahan detractors as President-elect Donald Trump also had his hands down during the playing of the “Star-Spangled Banner” when he was commander-in-chief the first time around.

“Strahan is the son of a Retired MAJ! I’m sure he has more respect for this country than you ever will!” one X user penned.