Chicago set to pay millions over botched raid that left Black woman naked

The Chicago City Council will vote on a proposed $2.9 million settlement for Anjanette Young on Dec. 15. Young was the victim of a botched raid when Chicago police stormed inside her West Side home nearly three years ago. Young was getting ready for bed after retiring from her job at Rush University Medical Center when police wrongfully stormed her house on Feb. 21, 2019.

Officers, with a search warrant, were looking for a suspect they believed had a gun, ammunition and a small number of drugs. The Black woman was restrained and forced her to stand handcuffed and naked for 40 minutes as officers searched her apartment.

Video footage was captured on police body cameras that showed Young telling officers multiple times they were in the wrong home. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot apologized to Young after the incident.

“The Finance Committee today voted unanimously to advance this to the full City Council. It is $2.9 million, and obviously I’m comfortable with it, but importantly my understanding is Ms. Young and her counsel are also comfortable with it and then it will go to the City Council floor on Wednesday,” Lightfoot told The Chicago Tribune.

Keenan J. Saulter, an attorney for Young, also confirmed with CNN via e-mail that his client was comfortable with the offer.

“We have reached an agreement with the City, which is subject to the approval of the entire City Council,” he wrote.

Young previously rejected a settlement offer of $1 million made at a mediation hearing earlier this year. She never stated a specific dollar amount but her attorneys called the first offer “lowball” and that it was as it was less than half of what was paid out to a similar victim.

“We all saw that horrific video. We all saw the way in which she was treated. I think it’s a good thing that this matter is resolved,” Lightfoot also told the paper.

Take a look at the traumatizing abuse Young endured below.



