PJ Morton shares optimism, intimate messages with God through music

Grammy Award-winning artist PJ Morton treated fans to a Christmas gift in Atlanta on Dec. 12.

In Ponce City Market, Morton performed a private show for local radio station Majic 107.5/97.5. Morton said he enjoyed the show’s intimate setting, a neat difference from the arenas he’s played with Maroon 5 or the mega-churches he grew up playing with his father Paul S Morton.

“I’ve been trying to do these piano pop-ups in different cities,” Morton told rolling out after the performance. “We’ve been looking at radio stations and venues to partner up with, and Majic 107.5/97.5 were gracious enough to partner with us.”

For admission, listeners had to donate unwrapped presents for the holidays to the venue.

“If people are here and enjoying themselves, they probably have it better off than some people that couldn’t be here,” Morton said. “I think it’s always important to think about those people who have less than we do and try to put smiles on their faces.”

Throughout the night, Morton performed hits he was a part of throughout his career in addition to some covers. His soulful voice was in tune to the point it resembled an exact replica of the recorded versions.

As 2021 comes to an end, Morton said he reflects on this year as a learning experience of adjusting to returning to live shows while still in a pandemic. He told the audience while times have still been difficult for many people these past two years, it’s important to remember to remain optimistic. He then performed “Let Go, Let God.”