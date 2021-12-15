Tamron Hall’s ‘As the Wicked Watch’ is an intense read

Crime reporter Jordan Manning accepts a new job as a television station host in Chicago, leaving her hometown in Texas behind. She becomes the only Black woman at News Channel 8 and the only person with both a journalism and forensic science degree. Jordan’s undeniable skills are called upon to cover the murders of Black women, putting her in a position to give the cases the attention they deserve.

When 15-year-old Masey James’ body is discovered in an abandoned lot, Jordan can’t seem to shake this case. Putting her work and personal life aside, she dives deeper into the case, suspecting Masey may have been a victim of a serial killer who may be closer than they realize.

As the Wicked Watch by Tamron Hall brings in a strong female lead who knows she has the power and skill to make a difference in how Black crime victims are covered in the media. As the only Black woman at her job, she can relate to these families more than anyone else and understands that young Black girls in Chicago are at risk of potential danger. Jordan’s primary goal is to advocate for Masey’s mother, prioritizing her story and demanding it remains in the media until the killer is found. Too often, cases involving Black women are overshadowed by other acts of crime or put on the back burner, almost feeling like there is little sense of urgency to solve the crime.

