Michael Jordan and son Jeffrey starting tech company to link fans to athletes

NBA legend Michael Jordan has joined his first-born son Jeffrey in starting up a new tech company that links fans to sports in a more intimate way.

HEIR Inc. is a startup that will offer a consumer platform that vows “to build culturally-inspired consumer brands rooted in tech and entertainment.” Starting in 2022, HEIR Inc. will be a Web 3.0 platform for athletes to connect directly with their most ardent supporters.

According to Variety, HEIR Inc. has already secured $10 million in seed funding from a wide array of investors that include NBA star Lonzo Ball, Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian and New York Knicks executive vice president and senior basketball adviser William Wesley. Companies Thrive Capital and Solana Ventures are providing the bulk of the seed money.

“What HEIR Inc. is developing is purpose-built for a new era of athlete enterprise, opening the door for richer storytelling and deeper consumer engagement,” Jeffrey Jordan said in a written statement obtained by Bitcoin.com News.

“The Jordan name has cultivated a loyal community for more than 35 years; the focus now is passing that legacy on to the next generation. We hope to continue to build and invest in businesses that bring that same reverence to the media and tech space,” the son said.

The new company will be run by Jeffrey Jordan and two other businessmen, Daniel George and Jeron Smith.

“We envision HEIR becoming the platform that will help cultivate the future of athlete Meta-Brands,” HEIR Inc. co-founders George and Smith said in a statement. “Dedicated supporters are at the heart of the platform, and they’ll benefit from early adoption ownership and unmatched access to their favorite athletes. Through marketplace engagement and tech-enabled activations, our platform unlocks the underserved monetization of fandom.”