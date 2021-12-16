NeNe Leakes is dating again (photo)

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes is reportedly back on the dating scene.

Leakes is reportedly seeing a man three months after the passing of her longtime husband, Gregg Leakes, who succumbed to colon cancer in September 2021.

The former “Glee” actress is being courted by couture suit business owner Nyonisela Sioh, according to Page Six. She was photographed with Sioh at her surprise birthday party, and she posted a litany of photos of them on both her Instagram stories in the photos section for her four million followers.

Sioh, who was dressed in a lavender suit, was in many of the photos from Leakes’ birthday along with “RHOA” alum Porsha Williams and gospel singer KeKe Wyatt at Leakes’ Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Ga, a northern suburb of Atlanta.

The publication stated that it doesn’t know how long Leakes and Sioh have been dating. But it is believed that “RHOA” alum and Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas played the matchmaker.

It makes sense. Both Sioh and Thomas live and own businesses in Charlotte, North Carolina, with Sioh being the proprietor of a garment company called Nyoni Couture. He also has an office in the ritzy Buckhead section of Atlanta.

This is the first time that Leakes has been seen with someone since her husband Gregg Leakes passed on Sept. 1, 2021, at the age of 66. They were married in 1997 and until his death, save for the two-year period between 2011 and 2013 when they got divorced, but reconciled and remarried.