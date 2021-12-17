NBA legend Dominique Wilkins shares new life mission

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, professional wrestler Brandi Rhodes, Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter, and Hawks cheerleaders were all on hand to cut the ribbon for a new sensory room at Coan Park in East Atlanta on Dec. 16, 2021.

Sensory issues occur when a child has difficulty receiving and responding to information from their senses. Sensory rooms help people with sensory issues by developing coping skills for the brain’s negative reactions to external stimuli.

All parties had one common denominator — Dominique Wilkins.

As a Basketball Hall of Famer who was named as one of the greatest 75 players in NBA history earlier this year, Wilkins has taken on a new initiative in his life — fighting for the rights and equality of disabled people.

“I never saw my life going [in] this direction,” Wilkins told rolling out. “It wasn’t until I saw how autism affected my family that I knew it was going to be a lifetime mission, and it’s been great.”

Wilkins has pushed for raising awareness and funds for those in the disabled community over the course of the pandemic with the KultureCity organization, a group Rhodes is also active with. KultureCity promotes the freedom for everyone to be included in all activities everywhere, as one in six Americans has sensory needs. Last year, Wilkins hosted an online dunk challenge where people could upload a video of them dunking a basketball in a hoop or even a cookie in a glass of milk to announce they donated to KultureCity. In one of the videos, Wilkins held his daughter and allowed her to get in on the action.

