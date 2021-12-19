Lil Nas X jokes about catching COVID-19

Lil Nas X is trying to use humor as a coping mechanism after contracting the novel coronavirus this past weekend.

On early Saturday morning, Dec. 18, the “Ole Town Road” rapper took to Twitter to announce that he had contracted COVID-19.

Nas X, who was born in Atlanta as Montero Lamar Hill, confirmed that his symptoms are mild at this particular point, according to People magazine.

“Now that I’m sure I won’t die from COVID I will now begin making mildly funny jokes about having it,” Lil Nas wrote in one tweet that he has since deleted.

Nas, 22, then compared the omicron variant, which has exploded in the entertainment and sports worlds as well as the general population, to the B2K Omarion.

“I’m not sure whether I’ve had the Omarion or Alicia Keys variant of COVID but this has not been a fun journey,” he posted.

The “Industry Baby” emcee kept the jokes flowing, saying that the ones who have contracted COVID are running things.

“I only talk to people who have COVID now. U non-COVID b—— need to stfu. Us COVIDers run this s—!” Lil Nas penned in another tweet before adding another risque tweet, saying: “COVID really sucks. Last night I was tryna watch porn then I sneezed snot all over penis lmao.”

Nas made the announcement of his diagnosis while celebrating the fact that he made former President Barack Obama’s famous end-of-year music list.

“Started running around the house in excitement when I saw this, then I remembered I have COVID lol,” he wrote in another deleted tweet that was screenshot by Hollywood Unlocked.