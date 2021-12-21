50 Cent proclaims himself a ‘top 10’ rapper of all time

Rapper and producer 50 Cent made people’s ears stand up when he declared himself to be one of the top 10 rappers who has ever lived.

The “Power” and “BMF” producer gave the hot take while announcing that his next album may be his last.

Smile my next album might be my last 😆. I terrorized hip hop for 14 years,don’t believe me Nelson, the numbers will never lie but i’m nobody’s favorite Smh 🤦‍♂️Nah 😈I’m Top 10 dead or alive and i’m not done 📺 #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/v2JANiPPDl — 50cent (@50cent) December 20, 2021

On one hand, 50 makes for a compelling argument from a numbers standpoint to be a Hall of Fame candidate. He boasts than 30 million records sold and has earned 13 Billboard Music Awards, six World Music Awards, three American Music Awards, fourBET Awards and one Grammy for his collaborative 2007 hit with Eminem, “Crack in a Bottle.”

However, some fans may disagree that Curtis Jackson III belongs in the top of all rappers in the history of the genre.

By the way, 50’s last studio album came in 2014 with Animal Ambition, and it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, moving only 46,000 copies the first week. Despite the project gleaming with great names like Yo Gotti, Jadakiss, Styles P, Trey Songz, it failed to penetrate the culture.

This is a far cry from his official debut, 2004’s In Da Club. It pushed out 875,000 albums in its first week, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard charts and sold more than eight million copies worldwide, making it one of the bestselling rap albums ever.

Other than In Da Club, does 50 even have another classic album on his résumé? If not, would that disqualify him from the top 10?

Let the debate begin.