Blue Ivy Carter wins award for best voice-over

The Carter family continues to add awards to their collection.

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce and Jay-Z’s 9-year-old daughter, recently won an award for Best Voiceover at the Voice Arts Awards. She was awarded for narrating the audiobook Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry.

Winning awards isn’t new for Carter, as she won a Grammy Award in March 2021 for Best Music Video. She received a writing credit for the song “Brown Skin Girl,” and was the second youngest artist to win a Grammy Award.

Tina Lawson, Carter’s grandma, posted on Instagram saying, “Congrats my Blue You killed this!!! It’s only the beginning! You are so talented! Grandma is beyond proud!!!”

It looks like Carter is on the right track in her burgeoning career.