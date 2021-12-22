Cardi B defends Lil’ Kim against trolls

Cardi B has defended Lil’ Kim over the cyberbullying she suffered.

The 29-year-old has spoken out to defend her fellow rapper after her latest single “Big Santa Papi” reportedly received backlash on social media, which Cardi slammed as “heartbreaking.”

She wrote on Twitter: “I’m tired of it and it’s heart-breaking. She’s so sweet supportive and a REAL F—IN’ LEGEND ..I remember when I used to beef wit b—-es and I used to put on my MySpace her song F— YOU! I think it gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about s—!”

The song in question appears as part of the soundtrack to Nick Cannon‘s holiday movie Miracles Across 125th Street, in which veteran rapper sings about wanting to seduce Father Christmas.

Lil’ Kim sings: “If you throw some dollars at me / I’ma make it clap.”

When a fan replied to Cardi B’s tweet asking why she is yet to work with Lil’ Kim, Cardi insisted that a collaboration will only happen “at the right time.”

She wrote: “What do a collab go to do with someone constantly getting CYBER BULLY? before a artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on…When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song.I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS!”

Meanwhile, the “WAP” singer previously spoke about her plans for 2022, promising fans that — despite her hectic lifestyle — she will be releasing her second studio album next year.

She said: “It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherf—ing life. have a lot of jobs now. I’m in a lot of positions that require a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year. Not only do I got to put out an album [next year] but I gotta record a movie: I’ve got to do so much s— y’all.”