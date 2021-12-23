 Skip to content

Jay-Z says Beyoncé is an evolution from Michael Jackson

By Terry Shropshire | Dec 23, 2021

Michael Jackson (Photo credit: Bang Media)

That Beyoncé is a pop goddess and one of the most influential entertainers in the world of this generation is irrefutable. What is subject to debate is if she has surpassed one of the all-time icons, Michael Jackson, in terms of musical and cultural impact.


Queen Bey has evolved from the heights that MJ scaled back in the 70s, 80s and 90s, in Jay-Z opinion, and that has sparked impassioned debates on social media. During his Twitter Spaces conversation to promote Alicia Keys’ new album with music executive Rob Markman, Jay boldly forwarded the opinion that Beyoncé is at least Jackson’s equal in career accomplishment and transcendent influence. 

In the convo, Jay said that MJ never had a platform that he took over like Bey famously did Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. 


Fans struck back at Jay’s take because, in their opinion, the Off the Wall and Thriller mastermind never needed such a platform to ascend to interplanetary levels.

“Respectfully Michael Jackson never needed anything like Coachella throughout his lifetime,” one person tweeted. “Michael Jackson has had double the audience of anything Beyoncé ever had. M.J. had people literally fainting and being transported on stretchers… No offense but M.J. is unmatched.”

And so the debate rages on Twitter and Instagram with many music fans, young and old, taking up for MJ and Bey’s place in the annals of music history.

 

 

 

 

 

