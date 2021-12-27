The show’s stars, fans react to the finale of ‘Insecure’

HBO’s “Insecure” aired its final episode on Dec. 26, 2021, as the show ended its five-year run. Over the years, fans have fallen in love with the main actor, Issa Rae, and the other personalities who made the show a must-watch every Sunday night.

The person behind the success is Prentice Penny, who is the showrunner for the series. On the night of the series finale, Penny tweeted along with fans that were watching the show come to an end.

“This finale took 28 days to shoot and d— near killed me,” Penny tweeted.

If you watched the final season, you know that Issa and Molly were both having trouble finding love, but Penny gives us some food for thought at the end.

“The real love story is Issa and Molly. Black women being dope as f— and thriving in the face of anything is what we are really watching.”

Former NBA superstar Dwayne Wade must have been a fan of the show as well, as he showed love to the series on Twitter.

“Thank you for forcing us to look deeper into our dopeness! The look and feel of @insecurehbo is the standard,” Wade tweeted.

Actress Halle Berry added in her humor from the show, as she tweeted “Do it like it’s my bday,” with a gif of her dancing in the movie Black American Princess.

Yvonne Orji, who played Molly on the show, was also active on Twitter during the show’s final season. The “Insecure” Twitter account posted a picture of Orji, Rae and Jay Ellis with the caption “thank you.” Orji responded, writing: “No one else I would want to have spent the last 6 years with.”

Rae posted the same picture on her page, with the caption: “I love y’all. Thank you for 5 seasons. #InescureHBO.”

Ellis, the actor who played Lawrence, posted a picture of the end scene with him and Rae. He tweeted: “It was always her (heart emoji) The love story some of y’all loved and some of y’all loved to hate. #IssaLaw #InsecureHBO.”

The show had an amazing run, and hopefully, these wonderful actors will be on the television screen together again one day.