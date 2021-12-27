Ye buys house across the street from Kim Kardashian

Ye West, formerly known as Kanye, has not given up in his battle to save his marriage to Kim Kardashian. Therefore, he has moved across the street from his estranged wife.

The Donda album emcee reportedly purchased a $4.5 million estate just a stone’s throw from the family home occupied by Kardashian and their kids. The house comes with five bedrooms spread out over 3,650 square feet. Ye was so set on getting the house that he paid nearly a half-million over the asking price.

Ostensibly, the home in Hidden Hills, California, about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, was bought so that he could be close to their four children. However, as has been reported ad nauseam, Ye, 44, has been on the offensive in trying to reconcile with his wife.

Problem is, Kardashian has seemingly moved on for good. She has been public with her courtship with former “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson.

That won’t stop Ye from trying. During a recent concert with Drake at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, he reportedly changed the lyrics to the song “Runaway,” saying: “I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly.”