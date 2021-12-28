Cam Newton hints at retirement after being benched in brutal beatdown

Cam Newton gave NFL fans a feel-good story after re-signing with the Carolina Panthers in the middle of the season. After scoring his first touchdown with the team, Newton screamed “I’m back” into the camera, giving fans a reason to keep watching the Panthers.

After his postgame statements on Dec. 27, he might have given people a reason to stop watching. The Panthers lost 32-6 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Newton was pulled from the game, only throwing for 61 yards.

“Football has been good to me,” Newton said in a postgame interview. “I was able to walk away unscathed.”

Newton didn’t want to scare anyone, so he tried to give some clarity.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m retiring, but I’ve had some great memories. As you think about it, as you move forward, it takes more than one guy, it takes more than one talent, it takes more than a couple guys.”

Newton has had a good career, but recently he hasn’t been very ineffective, which may mean he recognizes his decline with his comments after the game.

Since Newton has returned to the Panthers, they’ve lost five straight games with him as the starter. In three of the last four games, head coach Matt Rhule has sat him in favor of other players.

Do you think this season will be Newton’s last?