The top 5 resolutions people make for the new year

By Malik Brown | Dec 30, 2021

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Prostock Studio

New Year’s is quickly approaching, which means it’s time to accomplish new goals. Whether it’s on a vision board or a post-it note, writing goals in advance is a good way to continue to grow each year.


It’s no surprise, but people usually have New Years’ resolutions that are common throughout the world. Here are the top five new year resolutions.

Working out 


This is something that people always plan to do heading into the new year. Whether you’re in shape or not, working out stimulates the mind, body, and spirit. You can do it at home or at a gym, with your friends or by yourself. You may not see results when you want, but consistency is always a major key to success.

Eating healthier

No matter how much you work out, if you don’t change your diet, nothing will happen. Eating healthier food is another top resolution that comes along with working out, and it’s very important to your daily lifestyle. Eating a fruit or vegetable a day can go a long way toward achieving the body that you want.

