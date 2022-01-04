Lamar Odom comments on Tristan Thompson admitting he cheated on Khloe

Former NBA star Lamar Odom quickly commented on the explosive sexual scandal once again popping off between fellow NBA big man Tristan Thompson and ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

Thompson, who is most famous as the serial cheating ex-man of Kardashian as well as being LeBron James’ teammate in Cleveland, confirmed what everyone suspected about him: that he is the father of another love child.

On Jan. 3, 2022, Thompson admitted to his Instagram followers that “paternity test results reveal” he “fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

In his lengthy message, he wrote, “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Thompson, who is now playing in what is often referred to basketball purgatory in Sacramento, California, apologized for playing around on Kardashian yet again.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in a second post. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Odom immediately noticed the developments, and took the opportunity to assuage the feelings of Kardashian, whom he used to be married to.

“I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” Odom said on a Facebook post discussing the Thompson test results, adding, “she is a good person and deserves the world.”

This is getting interesting.