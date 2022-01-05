 Skip to content

Black activist arrested after trying to ask Florida governor a question (video)

By Rashad Milligan | Jan 5, 2022

Community activist Ben Frazier being arrested. (Image source: YouTube screenshot – First Coast News)

A Black activist was arrested after being denied the opportunity to ask the governor of Florida a question.


On Jan. 4, 2022, Jacksonville community organizer Ben Frazier and a group of peaceful protesters awaited the arrival of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for a press conference. Frazier, shown on the social media video captured by Jacksonville WJTX4’s Brianna Andrews, used a scooter for transportation.

Frazier was asked to leave after asking to speak with DeSantis. He later told Andrews’ station he thought the governor was “missing in action” in recent weeks in regard to developing a plan of action for the pandemic.


“Make me leave,” Frazier responded to the official in the video.

Six minutes later, Andrews posts another video of Frazier being arrested, as one White officer handcuffs him and another takes his scooter out of the room where the protesters were.

“Why am I being handcuffed?” Frazier repeatedly asks the officers without receiving a response.

Continue reading on the next page.

Pages: 1 2
Tags: , , , , , ,

Shad Moss breaks New Year’s resolution on 2nd day of 2022

Quavo being sued by limousine driver

Gunna gets into altercation at Miami jewelry store (video)

Diddy, city of Atlanta cancel NYE celebrations due to record COVID spike

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue sentenced on fraud charge

President Biden extending a pause on this payment plan


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.