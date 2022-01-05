Black activist arrested after trying to ask Florida governor a question (video)

A Black activist was arrested after being denied the opportunity to ask the governor of Florida a question.

On Jan. 4, 2022, Jacksonville community organizer Ben Frazier and a group of peaceful protesters awaited the arrival of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for a press conference. Frazier, shown on the social media video captured by Jacksonville WJTX4’s Brianna Andrews, used a scooter for transportation.

Frazier was asked to leave after asking to speak with DeSantis. He later told Andrews’ station he thought the governor was “missing in action” in recent weeks in regard to developing a plan of action for the pandemic.

“Make me leave,” Frazier responded to the official in the video.

Happening Now: Tension between peaceful protestors as as we await @GovRonDeSantis press conference.

The protestors are demanding to speak to the governor but are being asked to leave. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/WEMpUQTv8U — Brianna Andrews (@BriannaDAndrews) January 4, 2022

Six minutes later, Andrews posts another video of Frazier being arrested, as one White officer handcuffs him and another takes his scooter out of the room where the protesters were.

“Why am I being handcuffed?” Frazier repeatedly asks the officers without receiving a response.

#BREAKING local civil rights activist Ben Franzier has been arrested and escorted off of the property ahead of @GovRonDeSantis news conference. pic.twitter.com/cKth9u9crW — Brianna Andrews (@BriannaDAndrews) January 4, 2022

