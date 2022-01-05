 Skip to content

Family says Aaliyah’s posthumous LP is on the way

By rolling | Jan 5, 2022

Aaliyah (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Aaliyah’s posthumous album, Unstoppable, will reportedly be released this month.


The uncle of the late R&B legend — who tragically died at the age of 22 in a plane crash in 2001 — is Blackground Records founder Barry Hankerson, and he has teased that the star-studded LP is on the way in January.

The song “Poison” featuring the vocals of The Weeknd is already out.


Barry told “The Geno Jones Show”: “One of the songs that’s out now is doing incredibly well. And that’s the song that she did with [The] Weeknd.

“Because of that success, we think it’ll only get better with people such as Ne-Yo and Snoop Dogg, Future, and Drake — one of her biggest fans. Those are the features that’ll be on the record and that’ll be out in January.”

He previously said of “Poison”: “I wanted her adoring fans to get a special gift before the holidays and felt it was the perfect time to release a never-before-heard offering. Make sure to add “Poison” to all your favorite Aaliyah playlists and subscribe to Music360 to stay connected.”

