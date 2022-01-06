La La Anthony prays to rediscover romance in 2022

La La Anthony is ready to love again in 2022.

After filing for divorce from Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony in October 2021, the television personality and actress opened up about her goals and manifestations for 2022 on Instagram.

“Wishing everyone an amazing New Year with more LOVE, more BLESSINGS, GOOD HEALTH and most of all HAPPINESS,” La La’s Instagram caption read. “Love y’all so much. Ps. I saw what YOU did for Ciara (I mean I was around for that) and what u did for Issa and Molly from ‘Insecure’ soooo… yeah u know the rest.”

R&B singer Ciara has been married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson since 2016. Before dating Wilson, the artist prayed about the qualities she wanted her future partner to have. In the past two years, K. Michelle and Summer Walker both released songs titled “Ciara’s Prayer.” Walker’s version was just Ciara narrating a prayer to be loved.

Ciara commented under Anthony’s post.

“Haha 🙂 I love you so much Leezi boo,” she wrote.

The New Year’s Day post has been a rare one for Anthony in that it focuses on her. Most of her other posts have been supporting her son, Kiyan Anthony. Kiyan, 14, now plays high school basketball, and Anthony labels herself as a proud “basketball mom.”