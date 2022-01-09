Lauri Fitz-Pegado spent many years in the public and private sectors as a civil servant, a foreign service officer, a presidential appointee at the Commerce Department. Additionally her work in telecommunications and as a world renowned advocate, led her to work, live and travel internationally.

In her new memoir, Dancing in the Dash: My Story of Empowerment, Diplomacy, and Resilience, Fitz-Pegado shares her life journey, experiences, reflections and observations. Her story provides insight on how her training in dance helped establish the essential skills of balance, endurance and perseverance which informed her on how to approach the challenges she faced professionally and personally.

Rolling out spoke with Fitz-Pegado about her creative memoir, its origin and life altering insights.

What is the story behind the title?

I wanted to write a life story that I call a creative memoir. Dance and ballet specifically, have been so critical as something that has given me strength, resilience and power. But ballet has really been my cornerstone, it has been something that has helped me whether I was dancing, whether I was a diplomat, whether I was a corporate executive in my life as an African American woman. It’s an art form that perhaps is not appreciated as broadly and recognized for what it instills in young people, discipline and perseverance.

Why is ballet not widely recognized in the Black Community?

Well, I hope, that’s changing. I grew up in a school called Jones-Haywood School of Ballet in Washington, D.C. that was created by two Black women, Doris W. Jones and Claire Haywood in 1941. We celebrated our 80th anniversary in 2021, and those women recognized the importance of the skills, the life skills that could be instilled in young Black children in the Community and the fact that now in my second chapter of life I have gone back to teach at the school where I grew up and I teach Black girls. Young Black girls, some of whom will become professional dancers, and some who will take those skill sets in whatever they do.

How has ballet brought you gratification gratification?

Throughout my life, whether it was as a diplomat in the Foreign Service among some of the first Black women in the US Foreign Services, whether it was in corporate America, or whether it was working with Ron Brown, who was the first Black Chairman of the Democratic Party, and also Secretary of Commerce. Part of the reason I wrote this book was as privileged as I have been to be in wonderful positions to go to Vassar College to get a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins to travel the world to work in many places, it has not been easy. I am really honored and blessed to have had such a multifaceted and successful career, but I wanted people to look at the inside workings of how that happens, how to deal with discrimination sexism, and stereotypes that people put on us as Black folks and as women.