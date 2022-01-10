Young Dolph’s suspected killer to turn himself in

The man on the run for allegedly shooting and killing rap star Young Dolph is going to turn himself in to police on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

Fellow rapper Justin Johnson, who goes by the stage name Straight Drop, alerted his Instagram followers that he plans to give himself up to authorities in Memphis, Tennessee. He had been the subject of a manhunt conducted by local, state and federal police since he was identified as the shooter last week.

Straight Drop maintains his innocence and ensured his fans that he will be back on the streets in no time.

In another IG Story, Straight Drop also called the local news coverage from ABC 24 a “BS a– Blog.”

The warrant for Straight Drop’s arrest was posted on Jan. 6, 2022, as authorities are convinced he was one of the two shooters who gunned down Young Dolph at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis on Nov. 17, 2021.

According to the arrest warrant, the U.S. Marshals, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Crime Stoppers and the Memphis Police Department are offering up to $15,000 for any information that would lead to Straight Drop’s arrest. The rapper has also recently been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted” list. He has been officially charged with murder and other felonies.