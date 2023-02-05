Tyre Nichols update: White Memphis cop fired (video)

The award-winning White police officer Preston Hemphill, who could be heard on video wishing that Tyre Nichols would get beaten to a pulp during the harrowing traffic stop, has been terminated.

Hemphill, who had been a member of the Memphis Police Department since 2018, “violated multiple department policies” during Nichols’ Jan. 7, 2023, arrest including: personal conduct, truthfulness, compliance with taser regulations, compliance with uniform regulations and inventory and processing recovered property, “ABC 24” in Memphis reports. Hemphill can be seen on video yanking Nichols out of his car very forcefully and later shooting a taser at the victim.

Lee Gerald, Hemphill’s attorney, confirmed that he has been ousted from the department and becomes the sixth cop to have been terminated for the brutal and merciless beatdown of Nichols.

The other five ex-officers — Tadarrius Bean, 24, Demetrius Haley, 30, Emmitt Martin III, 30, Desmond Mills Jr., 32, and Justin Smith, 28, were all fired on Jan. 20 — have not only lost their jobs, but they have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression, and one count of aggravated assault.

Moreover, emergency medical technicians Robert Long and JaMicheal Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker were fired by the Memphis Fire Department after their failure “to conduct an adequate patient assessment of Mr. Nichols,” while the dying victim lay bloodied and handcuffed against a police car.

Two sheriff deputies have also been suspended without pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation. There is no word yet on the specifics of their alleged transgressions.

