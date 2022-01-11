Tristan Thompson has to pay thousands in support for new baby

Infamous serial cheater Tristan Thompson’s wayward ways have cost him a lot of money over the years, and it’s about to get more expensive for the Sacramento Kings forward.

The former teammate of LeBron James has been ordered to pay over $40K monthly to Maralee Nichols, the woman whom he recently admitted he has fathered a child with.

A Los Angeles County judge handed down the mandate just days after Thompson publicly admitted via Instagram that he fathered the child and groveled for forgiveness from Khloe Kardashian. Thompson was involved with Nichols during the time that he was still dating Kardashian, whom he had cheated on famously on at least one occasion.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the judge took into consideration the other child support payments Tristan is paying to Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his 3-year-old daughter True, and Jordan Craig, mother of his son Prince, who is now 4.

When you combine the three child support payments, Thompson will have to dole over $1 million a year. He has earned over $116 million since he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011.