Summer Faussette of Comerica Bank drops gems for creating good financial health

Summer Faussette, African American business development manager of Comerica Bank, is tasked with strengthening Comerica’s internal and external initiatives among the bank’s established African American business resource groups. She shares tools to not only improve and maintain healthy financial relationships but to create long-term changes in the Black community and businesses.

As a national African American business development manager at Comerica Bank, walk us through a typical day, what do you do?

Some days, I’m just talking to my colleagues to get some information. We have several business resource groups here that have their pulse on the African American community and businesses that we already serve. I also speak with a lot of leaders that we serve, to make sure that we’re hearing the voice of our of Black community. Part of my day is also attending meetings, getting to understand [who] we serve and doing events and just making sure that we’re seeing [who] we serve. So a lot of it is intentional relationship-building and continuing to make sure that the smooth process is still a possibility on a day-to-day basis.

Continue reading on the next page.