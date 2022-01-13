‘The Kings of Napa’ brings sophistication, wealth and a whole vineyard to OWN

“The Kings of Napa” is centered on a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status lands them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reins to the kingdom — to their own power, wealth, and legacy.

Rolling Out’s Star Studio sat down with two of the lead characters, Isiah Whitlock Jr., who is the patriarch of the family, and Ebonee Noel, who portrays the ambitious and intelligent middle child, August King. Press play above to view the entire interview and let us know if you’ll be watching!

The series premiered on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8 P.M. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.