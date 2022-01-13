 Skip to content

The Kings of Napa” is centered on a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status lands them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reins to the kingdom — to their own power, wealth, and legacy.

Rolling Out’s Star Studio sat down with two of the lead characters, Isiah Whitlock Jr., who is the patriarch of the family, and Ebonee Noel, who portrays the ambitious and intelligent middle child, August King. Press play above to view the entire interview and let us know if you’ll be watching!


The series premiered on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8 P.M. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

‘The Kings of Napa’ brings sophistication, wealth and a whole vineyard to OWN

January 13, 2022

Bresha Webb and Getenesh Berhe star in ‘Song & Story: Amazing Grace’ on OWN

Actress Tisha Campbell on hosting ‘Soul Train 2021’ with Tichina Arnold again

T-Pain teams up with Google to spotlight Black businesses on Black Friday

Creator, showrunner Randy Huggins creates cultural work of art with Starz’s ‘BMF’

Erica Sutherlin makes her directorial debut in Kirk Franklin’s ‘A Gospel Christmas’ on Lifetime

Cast of ‘URGE’ chats with Star Studio to discuss the theme of porn addiction

Actress Ashley Nicole Blake discusses her role on Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’ with the ladies of The Wine Up!

Skyh Black details his journey to Hollywood before staring in BET+

The cast of Tyler Perry’s ‘Bruh’ on BET gives update on season 2

LiveXLive hosts exclusive rooftop event in Chicago with Common, Twista and more


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.