Tiffany M. Simmons tells the hardest part of writing ‘The Plugs Lawyer’

Tiffany M. Simmons is a licensed attorney who has been practicing law in Atlanta for 13 years. Simmons, known as “The Plugs Lawyer,” represents those without a voice in the community, making sure they are heard in the courtroom. In addition to Simmons being a top courtroom crusader in the quest of justice for all, the Grand Rapids native is also an author. Simmons’ book, entitled The Plugs Lawyer, is a memoir of her life as a lawyer.

What was the hardest part of writing The Plugs Lawyer?

The hardest part of writing this book was, actually writing the book; let me explain. The Plugs Lawyer is loosely based on situations in my life growing up. I started writing the book in maybe 2003 [or] 2004 and I didn’t release it until 2017. Most people would have given up, but I was living the life that would inspire the character Tia, so I knew that I had to take my time. I had to allow God time to dictate the release of the book. The hard part was having the patience and the tenacity to see my dream all the way through. But God … I’m grateful that the world loves the story of Tia Jones.

What advice can you offer to others who want to be authors?

I advise writers to just get it done, including myself. When God gives us an assignment to write or share a story, the assignment stays with the writer until its done. Additionally, the desire rarely leaves when you know you are destined to create as an author. It doesn’t matter how many years you’ve held onto the idea, the characters, the plot, somebody needs to see your ‘assignment.’ Get it done. You are holding onto a gift that you need to share with the world.