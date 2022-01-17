Pastor touches man in an unholy way during sermon (video)

Michael Todd, a pastor from Tulsa, Oklahoma, did the unthinkable during a sermon on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

Todd spit on his hand and rubbed it in a parishioner’s face.

Todd’s message to the congregation was explaining God’s vision, and how it might not be the way you see it manifesting in your life. To demonstrate his point, Todd asked a member of his church to help him.

Had never heard of “Pastor” Mike Todd before today. But I truly understand now why the elders used to frequently tell us that we’re in the last days. pic.twitter.com/tW8XjBK1KB — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 17, 2022

Todd proceeded to spit in his hand twice and said, “Receiving vision from God might get nasty.” He then mushes the spit into the member’s face and wipes it across his eyes.

Social media went into a frenzy over the video.

That Mike Todd video has so many layers of terribleness wrapped up in it, I don't know even where to start. The audacity. The cult energy. The spiritual and theological abusiveness. The hocking and rubbing and spitting and deflecting. I couldn't believe my eyes. Ain't no way. — Danté Stewart (Stew) (@stewartdantec) January 17, 2022

DURING A PANDEMIC MIKE TODD??? During a pandemic?! Gross any time but DURING A PANDEMIC!? pic.twitter.com/JGjIPyH9uv — Ms. Jackson (@quietlionness) January 16, 2022

This is not the first time that Todd has done something outrageous like this; he used spit to get his point across in a previous sermon. In that incident, he mixed his spittle with mud and mushed it into a man’s face. Ironically, it was the same man in both videos.

With the ongoing global pandemic and the highly infectious Omicron variant surging, it wasn’t prudent for Todd to rub his DNA onto somebody’s face.