Pastor touches man in an unholy way during sermon (video)

By Malik Brown | Jan 17, 2022

A church steeple in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Steven Kyle Adair)

Michael Todd, a pastor from Tulsa, Oklahoma, did the unthinkable during a sermon on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.


Todd spit on his hand and rubbed it in a parishioner’s face.

Todd’s message to the congregation was explaining God’s vision, and how it might not be the way you see it manifesting in your life. To demonstrate his point, Todd asked a member of his church to help him.


Todd proceeded to spit in his hand twice and said, “Receiving vision from God might get nasty.” He then mushes the spit into the member’s face and wipes it across his eyes.

Social media went into a frenzy over the video.

This is not the first time that Todd has done something outrageous like this; he used spit to get his point across in a previous sermon. In that incident, he mixed his spittle with mud and mushed it into a man’s face. Ironically, it was the same man in both videos.

With the ongoing global pandemic and the highly infectious Omicron variant surging, it wasn’t prudent for Todd to rub his DNA onto somebody’s face.

 

 

