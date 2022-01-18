Chicago rapper Vic Mensa arrested after landing at DC airport from Ghana

Rapper Vic Mensa whose legal name is Victor Kwesi Mensah had just returned from Ghana when U.S. Border patrol officials found illegal drugs in his luggage. The 28 year old Mensa arrived around 7am on Jan 15. When Customs and Border Protection service officials searched his luggage at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington DC, they allegedly found 41 grams of liquid Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms.

He is now facing felony narcotics possession charges, the statement said.

“Narcotics interdiction remains a Customs and Border Protection enforcement priority and we remain committed to working closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure that those who transport illegal narcotics into the United States are investigated and prosecuted,” Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C said in the statement.