Man hijacks MARTA bus, but where he went next was unbelievable

Jamaurie Lee took a joyride around Stone Mountain
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Tinnakorn jorruang

An Atlanta man was arrested after hijacking a MARTA bus.

On Dec. 3, Jamaurie Lee got on the bus at the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Steel Drive and threatened the driver after he was told he didn’t have enough money for the fare. The driver then got off the bus and called for help, but Lee drove away, and ended up at Stone Mountain Park.


On his way to the park, he stopped and dropped off a passenger at a Waffle House. Lee tried to turn the bus into the park, but he couldn’t make a U-turn.

A park officer saw the bus and approached Lee, asking if he was the driver. Lee said no and was detained, and MARTA police came to arrest him.


Lee was charged with second-degree hijacking of a motor vehicle, terroristic threats, and theft, and could face additional charges if they locate the passenger he dropped off.

