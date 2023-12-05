Online comedian arrested days after dropping ‘the hardest gospel drill song’

A popular online comedian has been arrested in connection to an Alabama narcotics investigation. On Dec. 4, the Leeds Alabama Police Department reported five people were taken into custody after the department served a search warrant in Irondale, Alabama. Among those arrested was Markerris Holmes, better known as Slimeballl Mk or Mk Slatt, who has over a million followers on Instagram and YouTube.

Holmes was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia. He was in custody at the Jefferson County Jail and had a bond of $206,000. The other defendants named were Markelll Felder, Amber Rozell, Kiara Williams and Marquel Holmes. Felder and Marquel both had bonds set at over $2 million.

“It is obvious from the items recovered that these individuals were inside a residence, which was packaging narcotics for sale and modifying firearms to make them fully automatic,” Paul Irwin, Leeds police chief, said. “I am proud of our officers and appreciate the assistance of the Irondale Police Department. When we all work together, we can remove individuals who are causing danger inside our communities. These firearms and illegal narcotics are destroying lives in our society. I want to let our officers know what a difference it makes when we remove these criminals from our area. I am proud of them and our entire department.”

Holmes is known online for his constantly changing characters and portrayal of real-life scenarios through the form of skits filmed in the Birmingham area. Two of his most popular skits are when he mocked former high-school athletes who want to be thugs after graduating, and his freestyle of former jail inmates when they first get released.

Despite how egregious the nature of his skits got, he always adds a caption about how he believes Jesus Christ is Lord. In some skits, he wears T-shirts from local church youth programs. His last upload before the news of his arrest was a music video for his song “Demon Slacker,” where he raps about the struggle of giving up his sinful ways and declaring Jesus Christ is Lord over his life. The music video shows him sagging, smoking and holding a gun throughout the visual.

The freestyle was well received online. One user called it “the hardest gospel drill song.”

Nah I ain’t gone cap MK Slatt had just dropped the hardest Gospel Drill song couple days ago 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IwfSSkcxOW — No Stylist Hefner 🦅🖤 (@YungBizzle704) December 5, 2023

It was later revealed in a social media clip that he bonded out.