Postal workers will deliver free life-saving COVID tests to you

By Rashad Milligan | Jan 18, 2022

US POST VEHICLE IN SUMMERFIELD FLORIDA USA – CIRCA 2014 -United States Postal Service collection and delivery van on a residential complex in Summerfield Florida USA (Photo Credit: Peter Titmuss)

The United States Postal Service is offering free at-home COVID-19 testing.


The USPS announced each residential address can order four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. The orders are set to ship free starting in late January.

Knowledge of a positive COVID-19 test can prevent the further spread of the virus and save lives. All American citizens need to do is visit the USPS website, fill out their contact information and shipping address to order their free tests.


The tests can be ordered here https://special.usps.com/testkits.

